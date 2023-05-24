RTA reminds motorists to drive safely during unfavorable weather conditions

Authorities in the UAE have been regularly issuing advisories to remind the public of the hazards of driving during unstable weather conditions in the country.

Recently, Dubai’s Roads and Transit Authority (RTA) have issued guidelines for motorists to practice safe driving techniques and to lessen road accidents during rain, dust, or fog.

Below are RTA’s safety tips during rain:

Check the validity of the brakes, tires, and headlights of your vehicle before starting your journey.

Whether it is a short trip or not, make sure your wipers work well for a safe journey.

Always double the safety distance between you and the vehicle ahead for your safety and that of others.

Drive slowly so you can always keep control of your car and avoid worrying about having to stop suddenly behind other vehicles.

Make sure to check your tires for a safe journey.

Always follow traffic signs and do not instantly press on the accelerator when the traffic light turns green to avoid losing control on the slippery roads.

Drive cautiously and carefully at a reduced speed limit for your safety.

Leave a safe distance between your vehicles and others.

Do not overtake other vehicles except in ideal conditions.

Turn on your headlights and keep a safe space between the vehicle ahead of you to avoid a collision.

We advise all drivers to drive cautiously and carefully to get to their destination safely.

Meanwhile, here are the safety tips during dust:

Ensure that all your car headlights work well.

Be careful while driving and reduce your speed while switching lanes for your safety and that of others.

Close your windows and turn on the AC for your safety on the road.

Further, you can find safety tips during fog below:

Stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Keep an eye on your speed and ensure you have your fog lights on for a safe journey.

For your safety and that of others use your vehicle signals when necessary to warn vehicles coming from behind.

Do not drive with your high beam lights as it reduces the visibility, instead drive with your fog lights on.

when you need to stop your vehicle, park it on the side of the road away from passing cars and ensure to turn your hazard lights on.

Relieve pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes if necessary.

Motorists are urged to adhere to RTA’s guidelines and ensure public safety measurements by slowing down, driving carefully, and using headlights.