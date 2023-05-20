DEWA employees recycle around 222,000 plastic bottles, aluminum cans

In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to aid in environmental protection by recycling around 222,000 plastic bottles and aluminum cans as part of its recycling initiatives.

In October 2022, DEWA has installed smart machines in their buildings where employees operate them by using DEWA’s Smart Office app and earn points for each recycling operation, as well as enter raffle draws for valuable monthly prizes.

Since then, DEWA’s employees have successfully recycled an impressive 221,900 plastic bottles and aluminum cans. These recycled materials are used to produce over 11,600 T-shirts and other products by a local manufacturing company.

This initiative is also aligned with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, where it supports waste management innovation, recycling, waste-to-energy conversion, and the provision of practical solutions to environmental challenges.

Furthermore, the recycling project is in accordance with DEWA’s Circular Economy Strategy, which optimizes resource utilization and enhances social, economic, and environmental value to foster sustainability in the UAE and Dubai.