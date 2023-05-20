NewsTFT News

DEWA employees recycle around 222,000 plastic bottles, aluminum cans

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: DEWA

In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to aid in environmental protection by recycling around 222,000 plastic bottles and aluminum cans as part of its recycling initiatives.

In October 2022, DEWA has installed smart machines in their buildings where employees operate them by using DEWA’s Smart Office app and earn points for each recycling operation, as well as enter raffle draws for valuable monthly prizes.

Since then, DEWA’s employees have successfully recycled an impressive 221,900 plastic bottles and aluminum cans. These recycled materials are used to produce over 11,600 T-shirts and other products by a local manufacturing company.

This initiative is also aligned with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, where it supports waste management innovation, recycling, waste-to-energy conversion, and the provision of practical solutions to environmental challenges.

Furthermore, the recycling project is in accordance with DEWA’s Circular Economy Strategy, which optimizes resource utilization and enhances social, economic, and environmental value to foster sustainability in the UAE and Dubai.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 20T134348.745

Abu Dhabi opens new roads, bridge in Al Reef area

11 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 20T131641.398

RTA conducts inspection campaigns, reports 1,193 violations

27 mins ago
Untitled design 44

BSP warns public vs ‘sangla-ATM’ schemes

1 hour ago
Untitled design 43

Driving in bad weather? UAE announces new traffic violations, fines

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button