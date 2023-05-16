OFW falls to death while cleaning window in Hong Kong

A Filipino domestic helper fell to her death while cleaning the windows of her employer’s apartment in Hong Kong.

The Philippine Consulate General confirmed the incident in its Facebook post.

“Isa po itong kalunos-lunos na trahedya at kami po ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng ating kababayan at makakaasa po [sila] ng pagtulong ng ating gobyerno mula sa trahedyang ito,” Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada said in a statement.

Tejada said the incident was deplorable since the Hong Kong government already restricted the dangerous window cleaning activity.

In a report on The Sun, the 38-year-old Filipina was lying on a platform in Manhattan Hill at Po Lun Street, Cheung Sha Wan last Monday.

Authorities went to the scene and rushed her to the hospital.

“After initial investigation, the personnel believed that the subject fell m cleaning a unit on the site,” The Sun said.

Tejada says both PH and Hong Kong should continue investigatimg the incident.

“Atin rin po nating mino-monitor nang maigi ang imbestigasyon na ginagawa ng kapulisan, nang sa ganon sana ay mabigyan ng katarungan ang kamatayan ng ating kababayan,” Tejada said.