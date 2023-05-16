Dubai’s historic Deira Clocktower roundabout to get a fresh look after restoration

One of Dubai’s iconic landmark, the Deira Clocktower roundabout located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Road and route D 89 (Al Maktoum Road) in the locality of Al Rigga, is set to have major makeover as the Dubai Municipality announced plans for its renovation.

In an official release, the municipality said that the project involves renovation of the roundabout to upgrade its aesthetic appeal by integrating hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting along with upgrading the design of the water fountain.

Built in 1963, the clocktower holds a significant position in history as it was the first land passage between Deira and Bur Dubai, and is located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, one of the most important crossroads in Dubai.

With the renovation underway, the historic landmark will feature a new modern design while preserving its old structure without interrupting its historical or architectural significance.

In the release, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has set development plans for all the prominent landmarks across the Emirate, including Deira Clocktower roundabout, which is one of the remarkable memorials and architectural landmarks that city is known for. By maintaining Dubai’s historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the Municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal.”

He said the project also comes in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which highlights a detailed strategy for sustainable urban development in the Emirate of Dubai with a focus on boosting the quality of life and happiness of people, as well as reinforcing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.