World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Courtesy: Guinness World Records

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog living and oldest dog ever, has celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a post from Guinness World Records website.

The Portuguese pooch, born on May 11, 1992, was declared as the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February.

His owner, Leonel Costa, told Guinness that they planned a big birthday party for Bobi on Saturday at his home in the rural Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where Bobi has lived his entire life.

The “very traditional” Portuguese celebration included serving of local meats and fish to guests, with extra for Bobi, who only eats human food.

According to the post, more than a hundred visitors from foreign countries flew just to attend the party.

Costa said that a lot of journalists and people from across the globe have been visiting them to take photos with Bobi since he was awarded his Guinness World Records titles in February.

However, the owner revealed that the 31-year-old dog was recently taken to the vet for a check-up.

“There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him,” Costa told Guinness.

He was concerned about the potential stress that may have caused Bobi after interacting with so many visitors.

On the bright side, Costa said that the dog has been in good condition these past months.

split image of bobi the oldest dog ever tcm25 736223
Courtesy: Guinness World Records

Looking back, the owner recounted the day Bobi was born. He said that he was just eight years old when his furry buddy was brought into his life.

“Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations,” he said.

Now in his thirties, Bobi has developed some difficulties as he aged. He now finds it hard to walk, his eyesight has gotten worse, and he sleeps a lot — which are the same signs as when humans get old.

However, Costa revealed that one of the biggest contributing factors to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” he lives in.

He has never been chained or leashed and he has interacted with other animals which made him a “very sociable” dog.

Indeed, Bobi is a testament that the world we live in and the people (or animals) we interact with affects our overall health and personality, and they are some of the determining factors of our longevity — for humans or animals alike.

