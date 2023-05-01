COA finds unused hospital equipment worth P39 million in Ilocos Norte

In its 2022 audit report, the Commission on Audit (COA) found that there are medical equipment worth P39.27 million unused in several hospitals in Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

COA explained that the following were found unutilized at the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital: three infant ventilators worth P21.255 million, a microscope worth P2.15-million, a bacterial identification and susceptibility machine worth P5.4 million, a blood test self-analyzer, an operating table, and four dialysis machines worth P6.58 million donated by the Department of Health.

Moreover, they also discovered a cardiac monitor with defibrillator worth P1.54 million and a defibrillator monitor costing P996,000 unused at the Bangui District Hospital.

The Ilocos Norte provincial government explained its side that they received the equipment “earlier than expected” and the assigned personnel to operate them have not yet been trained.

COA responded, saying that “procurement contracts must specify that training should be provided by suppliers, and that the construction of facilities should be streamlined and finished immediately.”

The commission also reminded the government that “ensuring resources are utilized and protected against wastage” is required under the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, emphasizing that the situation has led residents to be deprived of the benefits of the medical equipment.

With this, the Ilocos Norte government should assess whether the unused medical equipment is better donated or transferred to other government hospitals, according to COA.