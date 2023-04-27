DOH denies return of mandatory face mask in Metro Manila

The Department of Health has denied the mandatory face mask policy will be returning to Metro Manila following a viral social media post.

The DOH said that the circulating report claiming that “face masks should be worn at all times” in Metro Manila is “false.”

“The Department of Health (DOH) continues to remind the public to be mindful of the information we share and source information from reputable sources,” the DOH said in a statement on Wednesday.

“At present, Metro Manila is still under Alert Level 1, which means restrictions remain to be in status quo,” it added.

The DOH adds that the wearing of face masks in indoor and outdoor settings is voluntary except in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles, and public transportation.

The health department adds that Local Government Units can impose their own health protocols.

“Local government units have the jurisdiction to require certain health protocols in their communities through a local ordinance,” the DOH said