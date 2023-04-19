NewsTFT News

RTA announces free public parking in Dubai for Eid Al Fitr holiday

File photo

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that public parking will be free to use this coming Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The authority said that starting from April 20, Thursday, parking will be free of charge until Sunday or Monday, depending on the Moon sighting to signal the start of the Islamic festival. However, this does not apply to multi-level parking facilities.

The government has announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on April 20, Thursday, for public and private sector workers.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee is scheduled to meet on April 20 (Thursday) to determine whether Eid will fall on April 21 (Friday) or April 22 (Saturday).

If they confirm that the Eid is on Friday, parking will be free from Thursday till Sunday. On the other hand, if it falls on Saturday, free parking applies from Thursday to Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

