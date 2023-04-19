Nurse Michael Joseph Dino from Philippines selected as finalist for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023

The voting system is now open for the public to cast their votes for the 2023 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, and select a grand winner.

Last week, it was announced that Filipino nurse, Michael Joseph Dino, has been selected as a finalist, joining another nine who were chosen from more than 52,000 entries from 202 countries.

Michael, currently serving as the Director for Research Development and Innovation Center at Our Lady of Fatima University in Valenzuela City, has published numerous patents and research papers in peer-refereed journals on leadership, management, nursing, humanoid robots and constructive integration of technology in teaching & learning.

His telehealth programme for seniors improved health literacy among older adults in 2012, and his Breastfeeding and Breastmilk Banking (CRIB3) project improved care and restoration of infants. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his multimedia project on #VaccineEquity (with support from the International Council of Nurses) was deployed in various regions and countries.

Speaking on this, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Millions of nurses across the world are working hard every single day to serve their patients and form the core of the healthcare eco-system. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our way of acknowledging their dedication and recognizing their work. This year, with more than 50,000 nurses vying for the coveted award, it has been a hard task for the eminent Jury members to shortlist the top 10 outstanding nurses. Each of the finalists have a remarkable trajectory and have made significant contribution to the field of nursing. We wish each of them all the very best.”

Michael Joseph Dino will join the other nine finalists and face a public voting process, followed by final evaluation by the Grand Jury judging panel. The ceremony will take place on Friday 12th May – International Nurses Day – with the award winner set to receive US $250,000 in prize money.