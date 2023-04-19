BI says bashing on social media will not stop them vs human trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration says that ridicule in social media will not stop them from doing their job in battling human trafficking.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement that he told BI personnel to continue doing their jobs with integrity.

“Social media ridicule will not deter us from performing our mandate to combat human trafficking in our ports,” the BI chief said.

“There will be no letup in our campaign so long as these traffickers and illegal recruiters continue to prey on our countrymen, who are sent to work abroad without proper documents and protection from the government,” he added.

Tansingco said that they received reports that some passengers were rude during inspection.

“I have asked them to stay focused on their jobs, because what we are doing is to protect our countrymen from being subjected to abuse and maltreatment in foreign lands. Kung may kasalanan ka, unang-una ako sa magkakaso sa ‘yo. Pero kung wala kang kasalanan, ipaglalaban kita,” he said.

The BI said that they were able to stop another human trafficking attempt by Filipinos trying to leave as tourists but later on discovered that they will be working in Dubai.

“The passengers presented certificates of local employment at a law firm, so as to intimidate and trick the immigration into thinking that they will be travelling for tourism purposes. They later confessed that a certain Helen promised them jobs as HSWs in Dubai to receive a salary of AED1600,” he said.