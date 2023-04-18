Bongbong Marcos orders DFA to ensure safety of OFWs in Taiwan

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers amid tensions in Taiwan.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the President wanted to assure nations involved in the conflict that the Philippines has no intention of launching offensive military actions there and no need to make statements that would make OFWs as the target.

“He has given a general order to always watch out for the safety and welfare of OFWs, including in Taiwan,” De Vega said in a public briefing.

“Through Malacañang and offices, we wish to assure everyone, countries, all our partners, the Philippines is a peaceful country. Wala tayong intent na gumawa ng offensive military actions. There is no need for anyone to make statements that make it appear our OFWs are being targeted,” De Vega added.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian has advised the Philippines to oppose Taiwan independence if it ‘genuinely cares about the 150,000 OFWs in Taiwan’.

De Vega said that contingency measures are in place in case the tensions in the island escalate.

“Wala pa kaming nababalitaan na gustong umuwi, nababahala. Sanay na sila dito. Hindi basta-basta uuwi ‘yan kasi gusto nila kumita rin,” the DFA official said.

De Vega said that so far no one has expressed intention to return to the Philippines.