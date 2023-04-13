NewsTFT News

UAE declares Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for private sector workers in the UAE will commence on Thursday, April 20.

According to a MoHRE statement carried by Emirates News Agency WAM, “the 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.”

The duration of the Eid holiday will depend on the duration of Ramadan, which may last either 29 or 30 days.

If Ramadan lasts for 29 days, the holiday may extend until Sunday, April 23. On the other hand, if the holy month is 30 days, the break may continue until Monday, April 24, providing employees with a five-day break.

The exact commencement date of Eid will be determined by the UAE’s moon sighting committee.

The ministry said that the announcement comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both the public and private sectors.

Related: UAE declares Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1207429695

WHO: China records world’s 1st human death from H3N8 bird flu

4 hours ago
Untitled design 4

Dubai Customs catches Asian traveler carrying 880 grams of pure heroin

5 hours ago
bongbong marcos sona 2022 1

Malacañang to hold concerts to showcase Pinoy talents

6 hours ago
airport immigration 1

BI pushes for whole-of-government approach vs trafficking

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button