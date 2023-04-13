UAE declares Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for private sector workers in the UAE will commence on Thursday, April 20.

According to a MoHRE statement carried by Emirates News Agency WAM, “the 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.”

The duration of the Eid holiday will depend on the duration of Ramadan, which may last either 29 or 30 days.

If Ramadan lasts for 29 days, the holiday may extend until Sunday, April 23. On the other hand, if the holy month is 30 days, the break may continue until Monday, April 24, providing employees with a five-day break.

The exact commencement date of Eid will be determined by the UAE’s moon sighting committee.

The ministry said that the announcement comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both the public and private sectors.

