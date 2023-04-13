UAE declares Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector workers in the UAE will commence on Thursday, April 20.

According to a FAGHR statement carried by Emirates News Agency WAM, “the holiday will begin on 29th Ramadan and continue until 3rd Shawwal 1444 H for federal entities in the country.”

The duration of the Eid holiday will depend on the duration of Ramadan, which may last either 29 or 30 days.

If Ramadan lasts for 29 days, the holiday may extend until Sunday, April 23. On the other hand, if the holy month is 30 days, the break may continue until Monday, April 24, providing employees with a five-day break.

The exact commencement date of Eid will be determined by the UAE’s moon sighting committee.

