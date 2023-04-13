Court issues warrant of arrest vs. Gerald Bantag, Ricardo Zulueta

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court has issued an arrest warrant against former Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor Deputy Officer Ricardo Zulueta.

The arrest warrant was due to their supposed involvement in the killing of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman, in the Percy Lapid murder case.

The arrest warrant is non-bailable according to the warrant signed by Presiding Judge Gener M. Gito on April 12, 2023.

The camp of Bantag has yet to respond on the arrest warrant but they have previously said that Bantag is ready to face the allegations against him.

“I have not talked to my client also,” Zulueta’s lawyer Lauro Gacayen said in a report on GMA News.

Last month, the Justice Department indicted Bantag and Zulueta for the killing of Villamor and Lapid.

Lapid was shot dead in October last year while he was on his way home to Las Pinas. Villamor was killed weeks after Bantag was linked in the killing of the late broadcaster.