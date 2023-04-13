NewsTFT News

Court issues warrant of arrest vs. Gerald Bantag, Ricardo Zulueta

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Gerald Bantag, Ricardo Zulueta

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court has issued an arrest warrant against former Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor Deputy Officer Ricardo Zulueta.

The arrest warrant was due to their supposed involvement in the killing of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman, in the Percy Lapid murder case.

The arrest warrant is non-bailable according to the warrant  signed by Presiding Judge Gener M. Gito on April 12, 2023.

The camp of Bantag has yet to respond on the arrest warrant but they have previously said that Bantag is ready to face the allegations against him.

“I have not talked to my client also,” Zulueta’s lawyer Lauro Gacayen said in a report on GMA News.

Last month, the Justice Department indicted Bantag and Zulueta for the killing of Villamor and Lapid.

Lapid was shot dead in October last year while he was on his way home to Las Pinas. Villamor was killed weeks after Bantag was linked in the killing of the late broadcaster.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 79

Prince Harry to attend coronation of King Charles III, Meghan to stay in US

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 78

DOTr considers installation of MRT platform barriers after passenger jumps onto tracks

28 mins ago
rashid rover

UAE’S Rashid Rover set to land on moon on April 25

57 mins ago
metaverse

Dubai Customs launches metaverse to enhance trade ops

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button