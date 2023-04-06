Tulfo files ‘Anti-Taray Bill’ to penalize rude, snobbish gov’t workers

Senator Raffy Tulfo has filed a Senate resolution seeking to investigate the “arrogant and snobbish” behavior of government workers. He said that this attitude is “creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust” in public institutions.

The Senate Resolution (SR) No. 554 was filed to craft and promote the “Anti-Taray” Bill that will impose heavier penalties on government employees guilty of misconduct, harassment, and even human rights violations.

“Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para makipagtransaksyon. Ang empleyado ng gobyerno dapat ay pasensyoso at nagseserbisyo, hindi nagsusuplado!” he said.

He said that it is common to hear complaints, especially from poor citizens, that they were not given proper assistance by government workers on duty, or worse, they were being humiliated, insulted, and shouted at.

The senator further stressed that government workers with this kind of behavior are not worthy to hold a position in public office if they cannot be courteous to the public.

In a 2020 survey conducted by the Development Academy of the Philippines, which is designed to measure citizens’ and businesses’ ratings of frontline government services, the results showed a decline in the citizen satisfaction score of government services, from 86.93 in 2018 to 70.14 in 2020.

Once the Anti-Taray Bill is crafted and passed into law, Tulfo said that it will sanction rude and snobbish government workers with dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public office.