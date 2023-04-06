NewsTFT News

40th edition of Ramadan Nights returns at Expo Center Sharjah

Are you ready for the ultimate shopping experience this Ramadan? “Ramadan Nights,” the biggest Ramadan sale in Expo Centre Sharjah, has officially returned for its 40th edition — now offering bigger brands and wider range of Ramadan essentials.

The region’s longest running shopping event is open from April 5 to 21, 2023, where everyone can enjoy the most sought-after shopping, entertainment, culinary, and cultural experience.

Ramadan Nights will be open from 5PM to 1AM during Ramadan, and from 3PM to 12AM during Eid. These timings will help residents and visitors avoid the pre-Iftar traffic rush and give them the perfect place to spend Ramadan evenings and nights with family and friends.

Participants in the event include leading brands such as BBZ, LC Waikiki, Riva, Babyshop, Splash, Gant, La Senza, Bellissimo, V Perfumes, Supra, Skechers, Kiabi, Under Armour, and many more.

Organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah in association with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Liz Exhibition Organizers as associate partner, Ramadan Nights will be an integral part of this year’s Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which transforms Sharjah into an Emirate buzzing with shopping, entertainment, cultural, religious and other activities during the Holy Month.

Aside from the showcase of leading brands, the exhibition offers heavy discounts of up to 75% and other incredible prizes. This assures visitors to have plenty of choices for everything they need to observe Ramadan and celebrate the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

Meanwhile, Ramadan Nights is also the perfect avenue for exhibitors to have an unparalleled opportunity to take advantage of a platform that has historically proven to be the best in terms of cost-effectiveness, reach, and response.

Visitors will get the chance to shop, dine, pray, play games, and join cultural activities for 17 days in this exhibition during this holy month. This is the perfect bonding experience for the whole family in this special occasion.

Children below 12 years old are free to enter the exhibition while others have an entry fee of Dhs 5. Parking in the exhibit is free.

