NewsTFT News

Dubai’s RTA unveils first comprehensive digital experience lab to advance customer service quality

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the first Comprehensive Digital Experience Lab—a lab that aims to boost the quality of customer service provided through digital channels as well as enhance employees’ experience with digital systems by engaging relevant personnel in digital service design stages.

The Lab is a first of its kind among Dubai Government organizations’ initiatives. One of its main objectives is to enhance the quality and design of services from customers’ perspective while simultaneously improving and standardizing their experiences across various digital channels.

Furthermore, it also boosts the customer happiness index, the adoption of digital services, and supplies the necessary technologies and skilled personnel to operate the lab.

FsIe5fzXgAA7UDq
Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), commented during a tour of the facility: “The establishment of the Comprehensive Digital Experiment Lab aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance wellbeing in Dubai and its global competitiveness. It also contributes to offering a variety of choices for residents with the goal of transforming Dubai into the world’s best city for living.”

In line with the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city, the Lab focuses on delivering comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital experiences for customers to ensure maximum happiness with RTA’s services.

Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, explained further how the Lab works—there is a dedicated test room for customers to evaluate services and engage with various experiments through guided sessions, trialing specific services on apps or alternative digital platforms.

“By applying a range of tools, software, and devices, operators can gain insight into user behavior to enhance and refine experiences. CCTV cameras and eye-tracking instruments in place will record the user’s interactions with the service, which are then represented on heat maps that display areas of focus and inattention. Accordingly, it enables the analysis of strengths and weaknesses, allowing for targeted improvements to the service based on customer reactions and attitudes,” he said.

Al Mudharreb emphasized that the Comprehensive Digital Platform concept does not only focus on engaging external customers, but also internal customers or employees in various service design phases.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 21

Reina Hispanoamericana 2023: Philippines’ Ingrid Santamaria ends her journey in the Top 14

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 20

PH Embassy in UAE to close for 5 days in observance of holidays

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS immigration

Chinese national arrested for pretending to be Mexican

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 18

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe to become a dad

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button