Dubai’s RTA unveils first comprehensive digital experience lab to advance customer service quality

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the first Comprehensive Digital Experience Lab—a lab that aims to boost the quality of customer service provided through digital channels as well as enhance employees’ experience with digital systems by engaging relevant personnel in digital service design stages.

The Lab is a first of its kind among Dubai Government organizations’ initiatives. One of its main objectives is to enhance the quality and design of services from customers’ perspective while simultaneously improving and standardizing their experiences across various digital channels.

Furthermore, it also boosts the customer happiness index, the adoption of digital services, and supplies the necessary technologies and skilled personnel to operate the lab.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), commented during a tour of the facility: “The establishment of the Comprehensive Digital Experiment Lab aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance wellbeing in Dubai and its global competitiveness. It also contributes to offering a variety of choices for residents with the goal of transforming Dubai into the world’s best city for living.”

In line with the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city, the Lab focuses on delivering comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital experiences for customers to ensure maximum happiness with RTA’s services.

Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, explained further how the Lab works—there is a dedicated test room for customers to evaluate services and engage with various experiments through guided sessions, trialing specific services on apps or alternative digital platforms.

“By applying a range of tools, software, and devices, operators can gain insight into user behavior to enhance and refine experiences. CCTV cameras and eye-tracking instruments in place will record the user’s interactions with the service, which are then represented on heat maps that display areas of focus and inattention. Accordingly, it enables the analysis of strengths and weaknesses, allowing for targeted improvements to the service based on customer reactions and attitudes,” he said.

Al Mudharreb emphasized that the Comprehensive Digital Platform concept does not only focus on engaging external customers, but also internal customers or employees in various service design phases.