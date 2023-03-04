NewsTFT News

Dubai’s RTA completes maintenance of 67 footbridges in 2022

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed maintenance of 67 footbridges, including 5 air-conditioned glazed bridges across various areas of Dubai in 2022. This is line with the traffic safety strategy’s implementation plans aiming at providing a safe infrastructure for pedestrians.

These bridges also contribute to providing an integrated network to facilitate pedestrian movement between neighbouring areas, and provide seamless and safe travel with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions and services to make every journey in Dubai a world-class experience.

The scope of maintenance works carried out over a full year and it included the installation of 10 electric elevators for several bridges as a preventive measure for the safety of footbridge facilities. These efforts root from RTA’s keenness to use the latest management, maintenance and sustainability practices in respect of assets to ensure safe transportation means for pedestrians enabling them to cross the roads safely and efficiently.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA said: “RTA is taking a series of regular preventive measures and making field visits to verify the quality and operational condition of various road facilities. Accordingly, it decides on the scale of maintenance needed for those facilities, which are highlighted by pedestrian bridges, the main means of crossing the road smoothly and safely.”

Al-Shehhi also praised the public’s communication with RTA through official channels in reporting cases observed on pedestrian bridges and other affiliated facilities. Raising such reports reflects the awareness and traffic culture of community members and users of public transportation means, their concern for the safety of lives and public property on the right-of-way, and the aesthetic look of Dubai.

