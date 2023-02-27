President Sheikh Mohamed speaks to UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi before historic space mission

Days before UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi begins his journey to space, messages of support have been pouring in from across the Emirates.

One of which is from President Sheikh Mohamed, who has reached out to Al Neyadi via phone call on the eve of his historic mission to the International Space Station.

His Highness checked on Al Neyadi’s preparations before the launch of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.

“Tell me about your well-being and the well-being of your family,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“They are doing well, Your Highness. Everything is good.” Al Neyadi replied.

Al Neyadi then shared that his parents also arrived at the Kennedy Space Center, and that everyone is excited and waiting for this historic moment.

His Highness further said before ending the call, “May God strengthen, bless, and bring you back safely and soundly.”

“We will reach the boundaries of space and beyond, God willing, Your Highness,” Al Neyadi responded.

The official launch is set to happen today, February 27, at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Al Neyadi, together with his Crew-6 colleagues, will spend 6 months in the space station to carry out a total of 250 research experiments, which will include Al Neyadi conducting at least 20 experiments, apart from the tasks consigned by Nasa and doing maintenance work on the orbiting station.