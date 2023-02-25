UAE residents, tourists wait in line to visit GDRFA’s 3-day campaign

As early as 5 AM, residents and tourists with overstaying fines and other visa-related problems have started to fall in a long line to visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’ (GDRFA) stall in Deira City Center, hoping to get their visa issues sorted out.

The stall is located near Centrepoint and will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. The initiative will run from February 25 to 27, and GDRFA authorities will be present to assist individuals who have overstayed their permits or have expired documents.

To check the validity of your visas, you can use your passport and follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to this link – https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity

Step 2: Click on the ‘Passport Information’ radio button.

Step 3: Select either ‘residency’ or ‘visa’.

Step 4: Enter your passport number and passport expiry date.

Step 5: Select your nationality from the dropdown on the right. A corresponding number will appear on the box on the left.

Step 6: Tick the captcha checkbox and click on ‘search’. The page will display your visa details, including the date of expiry.

GDRFA’s campaign “A Homeland for All” aims to promote a culture of compliance with entry and residence laws in the UAE.

Visa-related issues such as overstaying and cancellations can result in fines and penalties, so this campaign can give people the chance to resolve such problems.