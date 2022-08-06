NewsTFT News

Sara lauds move to provide security unit to protect VP, family

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Sara Duterte, left, takes her oath as vice president beside her parents Elizabeth Zimmerman, center, and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte during rites in her hometown in Davao city, southern Philippines on June 19. © AP

The Philippine Vice President-elect Sara Duterte lauded the Office of the National Defense (OND) and the security forces for assigning a security unit to the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Duterte said the activation of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) “is commendable as it will resolve the matter of continuity in security for all vice presidents of the Philippines” and the unit will secure the country’s second highest official and her family.

It will be separate from the Presidential Security Group (PSG), which secures the President and the first family as Sara said that the initiative of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also highlights the importance of having an independent group that will provide all Philippine vice presidents with the necessary security and protection.

“Allow me to extend my gratitude to the Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the entire DND organization and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and the whole of AFP for the positive response and action to the request that a security unit, separate from the Presidential Security Group (PSG), be created and assigned to the office of the vice president,” Duterte said in a statement.

“The activation is commendable as it will resolve the matter of continuity in security for all vice presidents of the Philippines,” Duterte added.

“That foresight demonstrated in this activation was likewise highly laudable–that it may be expected to solve the challenges if, in future elections, the vice president and the president face the misfortune of having strained relations. Thank you very much,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 6 solo traveler

Pinay OFW solo traveler who visited a total of 16 countries shares tips

2 hours ago
Monkeypox Centers for Disease Control cdc gov website

Monkeypox not an international public health emergency: WHO

2 hours ago
TFT August 6 sharjah

Sharjah Police arrest man in two hours for stabbing woman to death

2 hours ago
TFT August 6 lovi 2

SMC Group to build new Manila International Airport

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button