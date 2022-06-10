News

Majority of candidates, parties beat SOCE deadline, says Comelec

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has said the majority of national candidates in the May 2022 National and Local Elections beat the June 8 deadline to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs).

The Comelec Thursday released a list candidates who have filed their SOCEs and in a statement released on Thursday, June 9, the poll body said the deadline is final and non-extendible, except for winning candidates and party list groups “as per the omnibus rules governing campaign finance and disclosure.”

Education and Information Department (EID) Director James Jimenez said, “Winning candidates are given a grace period of six months from proclamation to file their SOCE. Until such time that they have complied, they are barred from assuming office. If their political party likewise fails to comply, the same prohibition applies.”

Candidates who failed to file their SOCE will be made to l pay a fine. “In case of a second or subsequent failure to submit SOCE, a higher fine will be imposed to the candidate or party, as well as perpetual disqualification to hold public office,” Jimenez said.

Those who beat the deadline include Lutgardo B. Barbo, Mark A. Villar, Fernando F. Diaz, Senator Leila de Lima, Manuel Monsour T. Del Rosario, John R. Castriciones, Rey M. Langit, Emily Telan Mallillin, Greco Antonious Beda B. Belgica, former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay, Renecio S. Espiritu, Teodoro Baguilat Jr., former Senator Gregorio B. Honasan, Jose Sonny G. Matula, Elmer Labog, Emmanuel “Manny” Piñol, Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Robin Padilla.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mask iStock 503921072

DILG ‘doesn’t recognize’ Cebu’s lifting of mask mandate outdoors

3 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 3

“Mahal kita at hanggang sa muli”: Juan Karlos, Maureen Wroblewitz break up

3 hours ago
Remove mask uae

Wearing of face masks not mandatory outdoors in Cebu

3 hours ago
Dubai school bus 1

UAE schools urge precautionary measures after rise in COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button