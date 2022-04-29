POLO-OWWA Dubai to increase slots for contract verification to 250, OEC to 150 per day from May 2022

With the lifting of the COVID-19 entry requirements in the Philippines and the easing of travel protocols in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have been flocking to the Philippines Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates to have their contract verified which is a prerequisite for the issuance of an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

Under the rules and regulation of the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), all OFWs are required to have an OEC when departing for or returning to their work overseas.

A daily average of 700 OFWs, mostly entered UAE on a tourist/visit visa or through a third country recruitment, are seeking contract verification and issuance of OEC has been recorded from March to April. Most of them went home during the Holy Month of Ramadan because of cheaper air fare as compared with the December 2021 to January 2022 rates. Some who went home were emergency cases.

The OEC , also known as exit clearance/pass, is a document certifying the regularity of recruitment and documentation of an OFW and a proof of his/her registration with the POEA

The OEC is presented to the immigration officer at the airport of exit in the Philippines. A worker exiting from the Philippines without OEC may be prevented by the immigration officer from leaving the country. An OFW who holds an OEC enjoys the following privileges: (a) travel tax exemption; (b) airport terminal fee exemption; and (c) reduced travel tax for spouse or dependents.

Starting May 2022 onwards, the POLO Dubai and the Northern Emirates has consolidated contract verification and OWWA membership application or renewal as one appointment with 250 appointment slots per day while the OEC, there will be 150 appointment slots per day. Online appointments will be strictly followed.

It is also encouraged that OFWs to process their documents before their travel date and POLO Dubai will not issue an OEC to worker who have entered UAE on a visit/tourist visa and then converted to an employment visa. OFWs can also avail of their OWWA and OEC in the Philippines.

POLO Dubai reiterates the advisory of POEA for all workers not to leave the Philippines with a tourist/visit visa but to undergo the legal channel and have their documents processed with POEA

For more information, please visit https://www.polodubaiportal.org/