PH ambassador says U.S nuclear power plant offer ‘safer, smaller, cheaper’

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said that the nuclear power plants being proposed by the United States to the Philippines under the existing energy deal are ‘safer, smaller and cheaper’.

Romualdez made the statement after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU) with the U.S.

“Tawag nila ‘yung modular type of ano ‘yung maliliit lang na nuclear plant to give power to areas. Maganda para sa’tin ‘yan dahil we have 7,600 islands at we’ll be able to power. Very important ‘yan talaga dahil energy is number one requirement now that we need at tsaka cheap power and clean energy, Romualdez said.

The ambassador also pointed out that the new power plants are also safer, delineating its difference from the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

“Marami nang bagong development sa area na ‘yan. ‘Yung nuclear power plant na tinatawag natin na modular, maliliit ‘yan. They can set them up, sabi nila, as little as six months. It’s safer. ‘Yung waste niyan, konti lang ang waste siguro. At the same time, ‘yung cooling system is also so much safer, he said.

Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins signed for the United States, while DOE Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza Jr. signed the MOU for the Philippines.

“Deepening our cooperation in nuclear energy, science and technology has the potential to make a significant contribution to our shared clean energy goals, agricultural development, availability of clean water, medical treatments, and more. Our nuclear cooperation rests on a strong nonproliferation regime and the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to nonproliferation,” the U.S State Department said in a statement.