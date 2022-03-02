Over 600,000 employees return to work since Alert Level 1

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that some 600,000 workers have returned to their jobs since Metro Manila and 37 other areas return to Alert Level 1 on March 1.

In a GMA News interview, Bello said that he expects the number to go up restrictions further ease in the region.

“As of Monday, may nakabalik nang, hindi naman exact ito,more than 600,000 ang nakabalik na. We expect na marami pang babalik kasi full operation na,” Bello said.

Under Alert Level 1, all establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity.

Bello said that unvaccinated workers are still required to undergo PCR test if they are required to do onsite work.