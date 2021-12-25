News

UAE records rise in Christmas tree imports as demand picks up in festive season

The UAE is importing Christmas trees as demand has picked up in the festive season.

The Christmas trees are being imported from Denmark, Canada and the US with the festive trees witnessing a rise in demand this year at the flower market in Satwa.

Adam Ansif from Al Madina Garden said that the demand for real Christmas trees increased as the residents ” did not get to celebrate ” Christmas for the last two years.

Adam said that they sold over 700 trees, which is a huge number, and have a few more left which will be taken adding, “Every shop here may have sold over 700 and there are a lot of shops that sell these.”

Another flower seller that the price for a two-foot tree starts at AED250 and goes up to AED2,000.

