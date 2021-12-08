News

Rare surgery helps two sets of twins survive in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

A rare surgery helped two sets of twins survive in Abu Dhabi.

The twins were saved by doctors in Abu Dhabi after being diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) and were suffering from this rare condition that has an almost 100 percent fatality rate when left untreated.

The condition occurs when twins share one placenta and a number of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients essential for development in the womb.

The mothers shared their stories to mark Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Awareness Day on December 7.

Doctors at Corniche Hospital successfully performed novel fetoscopic laser procedures to save both sets of unborn twins and the complex operation involved entering the womb through the mother’s belly.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

National survey finds consumer and business confidence of Filipinos in UAE at an all-time high

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi private schools notified about new UAE weekend timings

6 hours ago

Two Filipinos selected for Canadian Immigrant Awards

6 hours ago

1,000 motorists in Abu Dhabi get back driving licenses

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button