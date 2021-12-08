Rare surgery helps two sets of twins survive in Abu Dhabi

A rare surgery helped two sets of twins survive in Abu Dhabi.

The twins were saved by doctors in Abu Dhabi after being diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) and were suffering from this rare condition that has an almost 100 percent fatality rate when left untreated.

The condition occurs when twins share one placenta and a number of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients essential for development in the womb.

The mothers shared their stories to mark Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Awareness Day on December 7.

Doctors at Corniche Hospital successfully performed novel fetoscopic laser procedures to save both sets of unborn twins and the complex operation involved entering the womb through the mother’s belly.