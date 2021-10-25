10 children complain of COVID-19 adverse reaction among 10,000 inoculated minors

MANILA – As many as 10 cases of adverse reaction due to the COVID-19 jabs have been reported in the Philippines from among 10,000 minors who were inoculated.

The Department of Health said Monday that the inoculation of 12-17 year old children in the country started on October 15.

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccination is being held in Metro Manila.

Maria Rosario Vergeire, Health Undersecretary, said 10 instances of adverse reactions were reported among the minors. As many as 3 were allergy related and 3 were anxiety related cases and the other were minor reactions such as the vaccination site hurt.

“At yung apat po, mga minor lang po – masakit ang vaccination site at iba pang minor reactions,” she said.

“So far, wala pa tayong serious adverse reactions that were noted. But of course, we’re still monitoring these children… We will monitor them for this whole month.”

“(So far, we’ve yet to note serious adverse reactions.)”

The government is also studying the proposal to vaccinate school-aged children to allow the use of COVID-19 vaccines for children less than 12, years of age.

The pediatric vaccination aims to cover around 144,000 children aged 15 to 17 until the end of the month.