UAE residents required to present negative COVID-19 test result to enter Abu Dhabi

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Police, has set a specific condition that only those who could present a negative result for their COVID-19 test will be allowed entry.

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that the said test result should be presented within 48 hours.

The results should be presented to the authorities through the Al Hosn App or a text message from the hospital or screening centre in the UAE affiliated with the National Screening Programme.

Exceptions remain in place for employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.