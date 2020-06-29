UAE residents required to present negative COVID-19 test result to enter Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector will see faster recovery with the utilisation of drones under the ‘new normal’ set-up, which continues to require safety measures including social distancing. This is according to Rabih Bou Rashid, the CEO of Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS)...
Majority of Europeans no longer trust US as world leader – survey
Because of its “chaotic handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” Europeans say they no longer trust US as a capable world leader. In a survey commissioned by European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), and conducted by Datapraxis and YouGov from...
Poland should not receive high COVID-19 funds due to human rights violations against LGBT – EU-member states
Several member states of the European Union (EU) have expressed disappointment after learning that Poland is set to receive a big recovery fund from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), especially since they said the country has been active in violating the rights of LGBT....
New Zealand’s COVID-19 quarantine facilities under ‘extreme stress’ as more locals return home
The quarantine facilities of New Zealand are under “extreme stress” as more locals return home, and fresh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerge, according to a review ordered by prime minister Jacinda Ardern. The analysis said that while the system is not...
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Police, has set a specific condition that only those who could present a negative result for their COVID-19 test will be allowed entry.
A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that the said test result should be presented within 48 hours.
The results should be presented to the authorities through the Al Hosn App or a text message from the hospital or screening centre in the UAE affiliated with the National Screening Programme.
Exceptions remain in place for employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.
