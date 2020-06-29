Monday, June 29, 2020

Jun 29 20, 4:53 pm

Majority of Europeans no longer trust US as world leader – survey

Jun 29 2020

Because of its “chaotic handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” Europeans say they no longer trust US as a capable world leader. In a survey commissioned by European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), and conducted by Datapraxis and YouGov from...

UAE residents required to present negative COVID-19 test result to enter Abu Dhabi

by | News

Jun. 29, 20 | 4:53 pm

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Police, has set a specific condition that only those who could present a negative result for their COVID-19 test will be allowed entry.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi reopens more malls following full compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that the said test result should be presented within 48 hours.

READ ON: Mass testing concludes at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi following over 570,000 COVID-19 tests

The results should be presented to the authorities through the Al Hosn App or a text message from the hospital or screening centre in the UAE affiliated with the National Screening Programme.

Exceptions remain in place for employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.

Latest News

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

