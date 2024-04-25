Two NAIA porters return large sum of money found among passengers

Two porters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have been commended for their honesty after returning a large amount of money they found at the airport.

In a GMA news report, 35-five-year-old Irwin Rommel Diana found a black wallet at the airport while he was pushing carts.

Diana has been working at the airport for 14 years. He immediately returned the wallet to the lost and found section of NAIA Terminal 3.

The wallet has $7,000 or P403,000 and was returned to its American owner.

Before this incident, another porter at NAIA, Victor Perez, returned over half a million pesos to another passenger.

The Manila International Airport Authority said they will be recognizing the two porters for their honesty.”