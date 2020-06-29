Abu Dhabi reopens more malls following full compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has updated the list of shopping centres in the emirate which have been allowed to resume their operations after they have fully complied with all measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

These strict measures include regular checks among all employees and staff members, placing sanitizers at key areas of the mall, the mandatory wearing of face masks, and installation of thermal scanners at entrances, to name a few.

Here’s the updated list:

Abu Dhabi City:

– Yas Mall

– The Galleria Al Maryah Island

– Marina Mall

– Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

– Al Wahda Mall

– Fotouh Al Khair Mall

– Abu Dhabi Mall

– Nation Galleria

– Deerfields Mall

– Makani Al Shamkha Mall

– Baniyas Mall

– Mushrif Mall

– My City Centre Masdar

– Al Raha Mall

– The World Trade Center – Abu Dhabi

– Al Seef Village Mall

– Shams BOUTIK

– The Souk at Qaryat Al Beri

– Al Forsan Town Square

– Makkah Mall

– Mazyad Mall

Al Ain:

– Al Jimi Mall

– Al Ain Mall

– Hili Mall

– Al Foah Mall

– Barari Outlet Mall

– Souq Extra

– Makani Zakher Mall

Al Dhafra:

– City Mall

– Western Mall & Souq

All residents and citizens below the age of 70 will be allowed entry as malls have resumed their regular operating hours – most of them from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

In addition, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), have raised the capacity of shoppers and diners allowed in commercial centers and restaurants to 60 percent while taking into consideration all relevant preventive and precautionary measures.

No more than four people are allowed at each table, with dining tables to be distanced 2 metres apart, according to a joint statement by NCEMA and MoHaP.