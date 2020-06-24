Mass testing concludes at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi following over 570,000 COVID-19 tests

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a six-week screening and testing campaign in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the area’s residents.

The campaign, which started on May 9, provided streamlined healthcare and support services to residents as part of the National Screening Programme, which aims to provide COVID-19 testing for the largest possible number of Abu Dhabi residents.

Over the six-week period, free transportation to testing centres and medical assessments were provided for 570,000 residents. Screening took place across 2,730 buildings.

Additional preventative and precautionary health measures were provided to protect residents’ health and safety, including the provision of 750,000 face masks and multi-lingual education and awareness programmes to 570,000 people. The sessions, which outlined social distancing guidelines, and the use of personal protection equipment (face masks and gloves), resulted in a high rate of adoption of preventative measures. As an additional gesture of support, one million free meals were provided.

Volunteers and frontline workers from across the community dedicated their time and effort to support the campaign, which was widely welcomed by residents.