Mass testing concludes at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi following over 570,000 COVID-19 tests

(WAM) -- The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees....
Filipino community leader in Dubai urges DFA to hold mass repatriation for OFWs in need
A Filipino community leader in Dubai has asked for the cooperation of DFA officials to initiate efforts to mount a mass repatriation for distressed overseas Filipinos in the UAE who have decided to head back home for good. Kalayaan 2020 - Online Chairman Jason Bucton...
Friends of 70-year-old Filipino suffering from blindness due to glaucoma plead for his return to PH; say he has been stuck in Dubai for 9 years now
Several residents in Dubai have expressed concern for their 70-year-old Filipino friend suffering from blindness due to glaucoma, who has been wanting to go back to the Philippines for nine years now. In a Facebook post, expat Angela Del Rosario said that the health...
OWWA fears bankruptcy by 2021 amid rising number of displaced OFWs
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has expressed concern about the sustainability of its fund if the number of displaced migrant workers continues to increase as a ramification of coronavirus pandemic. OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac told a senate...
The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a six-week screening and testing campaign in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the area’s residents.
The campaign, which started on May 9, provided streamlined healthcare and support services to residents as part of the National Screening Programme, which aims to provide COVID-19 testing for the largest possible number of Abu Dhabi residents.
Over the six-week period, free transportation to testing centres and medical assessments were provided for 570,000 residents. Screening took place across 2,730 buildings.
Additional preventative and precautionary health measures were provided to protect residents’ health and safety, including the provision of 750,000 face masks and multi-lingual education and awareness programmes to 570,000 people. The sessions, which outlined social distancing guidelines, and the use of personal protection equipment (face masks and gloves), resulted in a high rate of adoption of preventative measures. As an additional gesture of support, one million free meals were provided.
Volunteers and frontline workers from across the community dedicated their time and effort to support the campaign, which was widely welcomed by residents.
