KNOW THE LAW: Up to Dh 500,000 penalty for online selling without license in UAE

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK. Cardiovascular Science...
PH breaches 35,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 653 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 35,455. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt
The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
Residents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) may face stiff penalties reaching to almost half a million or Dh500,000 by selling online without a license.
These include online catering, tailoring and beauty businesses from home.
Selling clothes, homemade food, shoes and accessories have been too common in social media and lawyers have warned of the penalties sellers could face.
UAE government has been cracking down on illegal websites selling products. They shut down several online sites in 2018.
Under the law, residents must secure a license to operate before selling anything.
“If their customers face health issues, these businesses could find themselves in a vulnerable position as they are unregulated and therefore, could be exposed to further penalties by the authorities,” lawyer Yousif Ahmed told the Khaleej Times.
“Article 6 of the Dubai Law Number 13 of 2011 which regulates the conduct of economic activities within Dubai, states that every trading activity shall have a licence. It states that any legal or natural person shall conduct trading activities only with a licence that has been issued by the Department of Economic Development (DED).”
Failure to comply with this law will make any online business illegal and is tantamount to paying penalties.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved