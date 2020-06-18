Thursday, June 18, 2020

Jun 18 20, 8:28 am

UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country

by | News

Jun. 18, 20 | 8:28 am

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE stated that both its citizens and resident visa holders that will arrive from June 23 onwards are required to adhere to new rules and guidelines when they head back to the country.

Apart from the regulations NCEMA Spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri also announced that countries of destination and/or point of origin will be classified into three categories, the list of which will be revealed in the coming days:

– Low-risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel;
– Medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency, namely for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, diplomatic and official missions;
– High-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned

Here are the new rules and regulations for those headed back to the country:

1. Secure an entry permit from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) through: Residents Outside UAE – Entry Permission

Residents are advised not to book their travel tickets not unless they have obtained approval from the application. The permit will authorize its holder to enter the UAE within 21 days from the approval date.

2. Everyone must adhere to wearing face masks at all times upon entry.

3. All travellers must show a special form of their itinerary, in addition to the health status form, along with their identification documents.

4. Travellers must ensure they download and activate MoHAP’s ALHOSN app on their mobile phones.

5. After return, the traveller must undergo a home quarantine for 14 days after the Covid19 test, which could decrease to seven days for travellers arriving from countries with lower risk or for professionals in critical sectors.

6. Travellers with any symptoms must commit to undergo Covid19 tests in an accredited medical facility within 48 hours of entering the country.

7. If it is not possible to undergo home quarantine, the traveller must commit to self-quarantine in a facility or a hotel and pay all expenses.

Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan

Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan

Jun 17, 2020

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE recognized The Filipino Times by bestowing it the “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” award during the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day, the same night that the three stars and the sun shone on Burj Khalifa, the...

3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace

3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace

Jun 17, 2020

Now that the UAE has allowed businesses and offices to reopen, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reminded residents to observe utmost precaution to protect themselves against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In its post on Twitter, the ministry laid out...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

