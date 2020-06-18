UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced a list of new protocols for UAE citizens and residents intending to fly out of the country from June 23 onwards. NCEMA Spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri stated that all the new...
UAE ranks 1st globally in COVID-19 screening per capita; surpasses 3 million tests
The UAE has surpassed the 3 million-mark in COVID-19 testing, ranking first in the world in terms of screening per capital, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced. Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said,...
BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of June 17
The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law. Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face...
COVID-19: UAE records over 3 million COVID-19 tests, over 29,000 recoveries to date
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) reported that the UAE now leads the world when it comes to conducting testing per person, after it has exceeded over 3 million COVID-19 tests since the worldwide outbreak began. العويس: دولة #الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في عدد...
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE stated that both its citizens and resident visa holders that will arrive from June 23 onwards are required to adhere to new rules and guidelines when they head back to the country.
Apart from the regulations NCEMA Spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri also announced that countries of destination and/or point of origin will be classified into three categories, the list of which will be revealed in the coming days:
– Low-risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel;
– Medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency, namely for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, diplomatic and official missions;
– High-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned
RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE outlines travel protocols for citizens, residents intending to head out of country
Here are the new rules and regulations for those headed back to the country:
1. Secure an entry permit from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) through: Residents Outside UAE – Entry Permission
Residents are advised not to book their travel tickets not unless they have obtained approval from the application. The permit will authorize its holder to enter the UAE within 21 days from the approval date.
2. Everyone must adhere to wearing face masks at all times upon entry.
3. All travellers must show a special form of their itinerary, in addition to the health status form, along with their identification documents.
4. Travellers must ensure they download and activate MoHAP’s ALHOSN app on their mobile phones.
5. After return, the traveller must undergo a home quarantine for 14 days after the Covid19 test, which could decrease to seven days for travellers arriving from countries with lower risk or for professionals in critical sectors.
6. Travellers with any symptoms must commit to undergo Covid19 tests in an accredited medical facility within 48 hours of entering the country.
7. If it is not possible to undergo home quarantine, the traveller must commit to self-quarantine in a facility or a hotel and pay all expenses.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved