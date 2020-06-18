LOOK: UAE outlines new travel rules for citizens, residents intending to head out of country

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced a list of new protocols for UAE citizens and residents intending to fly out of the country from June 23 onwards.

NCEMA Spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri stated that all the new rules and regulations for travel are in line with the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and outlined several categories of countries where travel would either be allowed or banned.

“Travel will be allowed to certain destinations according to a strategy that has classified all countries of the world into three categories: the first is classified as low-risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel. The second is medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency, namely for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, diplomatic and official missions. The third are high-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned,” said Dhaheri.

Here are the new rules and regulations for those headed out of the country:

1. All citizens and residents have to apply for a travel request through the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity’s website and register in the Twajudi service prior to travel: People inside the UAE – Exit registration

2. All travelers to undergo a Covid19 test before travel as the health regulations in the country of destination may require a test result which dates back to no more than 48 hours before the travel date. The test result has to be displayed at the country’s airports via the Alhosn app. Only travelers who tested negative for the virus will be allowed to travel.

3. People aged over 70 years old will not be allowed to travel. People with chronic diseases are also advised not to travel for their safety.

4. An international medical insurance covering the country of destination is a must-have for all travellers.

5. Everyone must comply with preventive measures at the airports, including wearing face masks, gloves, constant sanitization of hands and maintaining safe physical distance.

6. People with more than 37.8 C or higher temperature or those with respiratory disease symptoms will be isolated. Any persons suspected to have contracted Covid19 won’t be allowed to travel to ensure his and others’ safety.

7. Emirati and resident travellers must fill the required individual health accountability form, which includes an agreement to undergo quarantine upon return and not to go to destinations other than the ones applied to.