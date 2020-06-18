LOOK: UAE outlines new travel rules for citizens, residents intending to head out of country

The UAE health authorities has announced a series of conditions and measures, regulating the travel of citizens and residents alike effective June 23. In an online press briefing Wednesday night, Dr Saif Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and...
UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE stated that both its citizens and resident visa holders that will arrive from June 23 onwards are required to adhere to new rules and guidelines when they head back to the country....
UAE ranks 1st globally in COVID-19 screening per capita; surpasses 3 million tests
The UAE has surpassed the 3 million-mark in COVID-19 testing, ranking first in the world in terms of screening per capital, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced. Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said,...
BANTAY PRESYO: UAE releases price limits for grocery items as of June 17
The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law. Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face...
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced a list of new protocols for UAE citizens and residents intending to fly out of the country from June 23 onwards.
NCEMA Spokesperson Dr. Saif Dhaheri stated that all the new rules and regulations for travel are in line with the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and outlined several categories of countries where travel would either be allowed or banned.
“Travel will be allowed to certain destinations according to a strategy that has classified all countries of the world into three categories: the first is classified as low-risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel. The second is medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency, namely for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, diplomatic and official missions. The third are high-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned,” said Dhaheri.
RELATED STORY: UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country
Here are the new rules and regulations for those headed out of the country:
1. All citizens and residents have to apply for a travel request through the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity’s website and register in the Twajudi service prior to travel: People inside the UAE – Exit registration
2. All travelers to undergo a Covid19 test before travel as the health regulations in the country of destination may require a test result which dates back to no more than 48 hours before the travel date. The test result has to be displayed at the country’s airports via the Alhosn app. Only travelers who tested negative for the virus will be allowed to travel.
3. People aged over 70 years old will not be allowed to travel. People with chronic diseases are also advised not to travel for their safety.
4. An international medical insurance covering the country of destination is a must-have for all travellers.
5. Everyone must comply with preventive measures at the airports, including wearing face masks, gloves, constant sanitization of hands and maintaining safe physical distance.
6. People with more than 37.8 C or higher temperature or those with respiratory disease symptoms will be isolated. Any persons suspected to have contracted Covid19 won’t be allowed to travel to ensure his and others’ safety.
7. Emirati and resident travellers must fill the required individual health accountability form, which includes an agreement to undergo quarantine upon return and not to go to destinations other than the ones applied to.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved