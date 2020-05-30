Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Manila costs Dh 4,259

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier, has scheduled a flight for Filipinos who wish to head back home from the country’s capital – Abu Dhabi.

The official ticket booking platform of the said airline shows that tickets for its one-way flight scheduled on Friday, June 5 start from Dhs4,259 for economy, while it costs Dh 11,527 for business flights.

The plane is scheduled to leave Abu Dhabi at 3:55 pm on June 5 and will land in Manila by 5:00 am the following day, Saturday, June 6 on a nine-hour direct flight.

RELATED STORY: Dubai-Manila PAL flights currently sold out

Meanwhile, the same plane will be leaving from Manila to head back to Abu Dhabi with flights starting from $665.30 (Dhs2443.61*) for economy seats, while it costs $1451.30 (Dhs5330.55*) for business class.

No other flights have been scheduled by Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Manila or vice versa for the month of June as of posting time.

*USD to AED exchange rate: $1 = AED3.67