Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Manila costs Dh 4,259

Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights for Dubai to Manila are currently sold out, according to its official ticketing website platform. The Filipino Times checked schedules for its Dubai-Manila flights following the airlines' announcement that it has resumed flights to...
PAL to resume flights from Manila-Dubai starting June 16
Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country's flag carrier, has announced that it will be resuming both international and domestic flights starting June 1, 2020. According to its list of schedules, PAL is expected to resume flights from Manila to Dubai every Tuesday...
UAE national sterilization program adjusts timings to 10:00pm to 6:00am starting May 30
The UAE Government has announced that the timings of the National Sterilization Programme will be adjusted starting tomorrow, May 30 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am starting tomorrow, Saturday, May 30. This is in line with the country's plans towards reopening more...
UAE exceeds 17,000 recoveries
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 412 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,097. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier, has scheduled a flight for Filipinos who wish to head back home from the country’s capital – Abu Dhabi.
The official ticket booking platform of the said airline shows that tickets for its one-way flight scheduled on Friday, June 5 start from Dhs4,259 for economy, while it costs Dh 11,527 for business flights.
The plane is scheduled to leave Abu Dhabi at 3:55 pm on June 5 and will land in Manila by 5:00 am the following day, Saturday, June 6 on a nine-hour direct flight.
RELATED STORY: Dubai-Manila PAL flights currently sold out
Meanwhile, the same plane will be leaving from Manila to head back to Abu Dhabi with flights starting from $665.30 (Dhs2443.61*) for economy seats, while it costs $1451.30 (Dhs5330.55*) for business class.
No other flights have been scheduled by Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Manila or vice versa for the month of June as of posting time.
*USD to AED exchange rate: $1 = AED3.67
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved