Dubai-Manila PAL flights currently sold out

Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country's flag carrier, has announced that it will be resuming both international and domestic flights starting June 1, 2020. According to its list of schedules, PAL is expected to resume flights from Manila to Dubai every Tuesday...
Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights for Dubai to Manila are currently sold out, according to its official ticketing website platform.
The Filipino Times checked schedules for its Dubai-Manila flights following the airlines’ announcement that it has resumed flights to and from many international destinations, including the UAE.
Fri June 5: Sold out
Sun June 7: Sold out
Tue June 16: Sold out
Tue June 23: Sold out
Tue June 30: Sold out
PAL to resume flights from Manila-Dubai starting June 16
This reflects a great demand for many overseas Filipino workers who continue to hope to secure their tickets to fly back home to be reunited with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents are now currently waiting for further announcements from Philippine Airlines to check for limited availability of flights to head home.
According to its list of schedules, PAL is expected to resume flights from Manila to Dubai to Manila every Tuesday starting June 16 through PR 656/659.
PAL’s website shows that the price for its June 16 flight for a one way ticket from Manila to Dubai is currently at USD $471.30 (Dhs1731.06).
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
