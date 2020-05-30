Dubai-Manila PAL flights currently sold out

Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights for Dubai to Manila are currently sold out, according to its official ticketing website platform.

The Filipino Times checked schedules for its Dubai-Manila flights following the airlines’ announcement that it has resumed flights to and from many international destinations, including the UAE.

Fri June 5: Sold out

Sun June 7: Sold out

Tue June 16: Sold out

Tue June 23: Sold out

Tue June 30: Sold out

This reflects a great demand for many overseas Filipino workers who continue to hope to secure their tickets to fly back home to be reunited with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are now currently waiting for further announcements from Philippine Airlines to check for limited availability of flights to head home.

According to its list of schedules, PAL is expected to resume flights from Manila to Dubai to Manila every Tuesday starting June 16 through PR 656/659.

PAL’s website shows that the price for its June 16 flight for a one way ticket from Manila to Dubai is currently at USD $471.30 (Dhs1731.06).