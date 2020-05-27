Dubai Police uncover more than 1,000 bottles of liquor hidden in dessert pit

Malacañang has announced the possibility of lifting the deployment ban on healthcare workers with new contracts provided that the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) eases at their chosen country of destination. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque...
AED 730 cash assistance for OFWs in UAE resumes
The one-time financial assistance of the AKAP Programme for displaced overseas Filipinos in the UAE has resumed. This came following the approval of additional Php1 billion out of the Php2.5 billion fund sought by the Department of Labor and Employment from the...
UAE forecasts humid, cloudy weather this weekend
(WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: -Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially...
Public school enrollment in PH to start on June 1 – Palace
Public schools enrollment will go as planned starting June 1, 2020, announced Malacanang on Wednesday. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque over an interview on Teleradyo confirmed that public schools across the country will proceed with the enrollment as stated in...
More than 1,000 bottles of liquor intended to be sold by bootleggers were found hidden in a pit in the dessert over Eid al-Fitr.
Police teams of Jebel Ali Police Station discovered 1,110 bottles of alcoholic beverages inside plastic bags underground. They arrested three suspects, reported Gulf Today.
Brigadier Dr Adel Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Jebel Ali Police Station, said the police force discovered the pit during a patrol operation in the area.
Police first spotted three Asians pulling out the bottles of liquor from the wooden box.
In a separate operation, two Asian men were arrested while transferring 115 cans of alcoholic beverages into their cars.
Meanwhile, some 258 bottles of liquor were also discovered inside the vehicle of two men in an industrial area. Police patrols stopped the vehicle after they got suspicious of the two suspects.
