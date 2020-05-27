Dubai Police uncover more than 1,000 bottles of liquor hidden in dessert pit

More than 1,000 bottles of liquor intended to be sold by bootleggers were found hidden in a pit in the dessert over Eid al-Fitr.

Police teams of Jebel Ali Police Station discovered 1,110 bottles of alcoholic beverages inside plastic bags underground. They arrested three suspects, reported Gulf Today.

Brigadier Dr Adel Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Jebel Ali Police Station, said the police force discovered the pit during a patrol operation in the area.

Police first spotted three Asians pulling out the bottles of liquor from the wooden box.

In a separate operation, two Asian men were arrested while transferring 115 cans of alcoholic beverages into their cars.

Meanwhile, some 258 bottles of liquor were also discovered inside the vehicle of two men in an industrial area. Police patrols stopped the vehicle after they got suspicious of the two suspects.