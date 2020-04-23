10 Million Meals Campaign: 15,000 donors pledge 450,000 meals in two days

WAM: More than 15,000 donors pledged 450,000 meals and food parcels online and via SMS to support families and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE within the first two days of the ’10 million meals’ campaign launch.

Companies and individuals rushed to support the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive through making online and SMS donations, besides thousands of more financial and in-kind donations pouring into campaign’s call center and bank account.

The campaign enables individuals and institutions to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

You can help the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

Those whose financial capacity permits it, are encouraged to help the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign through the following methods:

1) Online donation: Purchase your preferred number of meals through the website www.10millionmeals.ae

2) SMS donation: Etisalat and du subscribers can send their donations to the numbers listed on the website

3) Bank transfer: Give your donation online to Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN No. AE430240001580857000001

4) Food donations: Those who want to send packaged or canned food supplies can call the campaign’s team at 8004006