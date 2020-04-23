10 Million Meals Campaign: 15,000 donors pledge 450,000 meals in two days

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases. The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762. The death toll now stands at 477 after the health...
Saudi Arabia records 1158 new COVID-19 cases in a day, 7 deaths
Saudi Arabia recorded 1158 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,930. The Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 121 after seven deaths were...
Dubai issues protocols on restaurants, cafes
The Dubai Government announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions in the emirate. However, rules and guidelines were issued to ensure the health and safety of the public. As per instructions restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate provided that dine-in...
All you need to know on reopening of malls, restaurants in Dubai
The Dubai Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management has issued protocols to be followed on reopening of malls, shopping centers and outlets in the emirate. According to the guidelines, shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the...
WAM: More than 15,000 donors pledged 450,000 meals and food parcels online and via SMS to support families and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE within the first two days of the ’10 million meals’ campaign launch.
Companies and individuals rushed to support the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive through making online and SMS donations, besides thousands of more financial and in-kind donations pouring into campaign’s call center and bank account.
The campaign enables individuals and institutions to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.
You can help the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign
Those whose financial capacity permits it, are encouraged to help the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign through the following methods:
1) Online donation: Purchase your preferred number of meals through the website www.10millionmeals.ae
2) SMS donation: Etisalat and du subscribers can send their donations to the numbers listed on the website
3) Bank transfer: Give your donation online to Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN No. AE430240001580857000001
4) Food donations: Those who want to send packaged or canned food supplies can call the campaign’s team at 8004006
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved