DEVELOPING STORY: Entire Luzon to be placed on “enhanced community quarantine” – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an “enhanced community quaratine” for Luzon in the country’s continuous efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a message to reporters, revealed that the President made the announcement as Duterte prepares a taped recording that will be aired in the Philippines later today, March 16, according to the Philippine Star.

Official guidelines released earlier state that an “enhanced community quarantine” will mean the following:

– Strict home quarantine in all households;

– Suspension of transportation;

– Regulation of provision of food and essential health services;

– Heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures

This is a developing story.