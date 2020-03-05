How did the Dubai student get infected with coronavirus?

Family members, as well as the 16-year-old student in Dubai who tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), are now being quarantined.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said in a statement that so far, all of them are in stable condition.

Other family members were also quarantined in an undisclosed hospital facility.

One of the student’s parents reportedly developed symptoms five days after their return to Dubai from travel overseas. It was not disclosed if it was the student’s father or mother, as well as the country that was visited.

Likewise, DHA is also conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff, and workers of the Indian school that may have interacted with the COVID-19-positive student.

As of this writing, classes in the school have been suspended as it is being sanitized as per international best practices in preventive measures against the coronavirus.

