Chiz Escudero wants cheaper annulment than ‘costly divorce’

Senate President Chiz Escudero is more keen to provide cheaper annulment options rather than pushing for the passage of the expensive ‘divorce’ bill.

Escudero said a thorough study is needed for the divorce bill approved by the House of Representatives.

“It’s good to weigh (the issues) because half the members voted for and there are also half of the legislators who voted against and virtually telling us not to tackle that,” Escudero said in an interview on GMA News.

“I’d rather make the annulment affordable and accessible,” he added.

Escudero said that an expanded and more accessible annulment should also be considered.

“Anytime we use the word divorce, it is clear that it is between the government and the Church. But the Church has accepted the word annulment, in fact, it was (the late) former president Corazon Aquino who was close to the Church who passed the executive order as if it were law that then president Aquino had lawmaking powers through the Family Code, which is the annulment we have now,” said Escudero.

“Perhaps it should be looked at and studied, expanded, and made more accessible to any Filipino who wants to have their marriage annulled,” he explained.