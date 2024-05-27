Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Chiz Escudero wants cheaper annulment than ‘costly divorce’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Senate President Chiz Escudero is more keen to provide cheaper annulment options rather than pushing for the passage of the expensive ‘divorce’ bill.

Escudero said a thorough study is needed for the divorce bill approved by the House of Representatives.

“It’s good to weigh (the issues) because half the members voted for and there are also half of the legislators who voted against and virtually telling us not to tackle that,” Escudero said in an interview on GMA News.

“I’d rather make the annulment affordable and accessible,” he added.

Escudero said that an expanded and more accessible annulment should also be considered.

“Anytime we use the word divorce, it is clear that it is between the government and the Church. But the Church has accepted the word annulment, in fact, it was (the late) former president Corazon Aquino who was close to the Church who passed the executive order as if it were law that then president Aquino had lawmaking powers through the Family Code, which is the annulment we have now,” said Escudero.

“Perhaps it should be looked at and studied, expanded, and made more accessible to any Filipino who wants to have their marriage annulled,” he explained.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mutya ng kasarinlan sashing

Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2024 hosts sashing ceremony

18 seconds ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 41

Hontiveros says probe on Guo ‘not an attack’ on Filipino-Chinese

39 mins ago
BOQ

BOQ on heightened alert over new COVID-19 variant

2 hours ago
Qatar Airways

Dublin Airport reports 12 injured during turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button