Filipino designer shines at International Fashion Runway Dubai 2024

The International Fashion Runway Dubai 2024, an exclusive invite-only event held at the Dubai World Trade Center on May 25, 2024, witnessed a remarkable moment of pride for the Philippines as designer Angel Villiar de Jesus showcased the exceptional collection of EL ÀNGE, a couturier based in Dubai specializing in Middle Eastern traditional attire as well as wedding, party gowns, and corporate wear.

EL ÀNGE stood out as the only Filipino designer participating in this prestigious event. Along with EL ÀNGE were esteemed designers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), Nepal, India, and Italy. They showcased their exclusive summer couture collections to industry professionals, global designers, fashion scouts, fashion and film personalities, and many more.

Founded and organized by Neha Silva—a prolific fashion entrepreneur, runway model, and fashion influencer with over 12 years of expertise hosting global fashion events—the International Fashion Runway Dubai 2024 featured top international fashion designers and brands, presenting haute couture, gowns, jewelry, fragrances, and more.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, de Jesus expressed immense joy over the event’s success, saying: “The event, falling on EL ÀNGE’s first anniversary, felt like a gift from above. For me, it was a God-given gift. It inspired me to glorify and thank Him for His guidance and blessings in my journey as a designer.”

De Jesus also shared a few words to encourage aspiring Filipino designers, particularly those who are just starting in the industry, to “avoid imitating other designers’ designs. ”

“Mas maganda kung ang authenticity ng bawat disenyo ay may sariling signature ng designer,” emphasized De Jesus.

“The aesthetic of a designer is very important for the client base to know yung brand mismo, and then para makilala talaga, in one look, they would know talaga that is his/her brand,” De Jesus added.

Additionally, de Jesus shared that The Filipino Times is the first to feature EL ÀNGE in an article. “For us, it is a significant moment that The Filipino Times is the first to publish about us,” de Jesus concluded.

The participation of Angel Villiar de Jesus in the International Fashion Runway Dubai 2024 marks a significant milestone for EL ÀNGE and highlights the rising influence of Filipino designers on the global stage.