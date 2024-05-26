DMW ready to assist 5 Filipinos affected by turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured that the government is ready to assist the five Filipino passengers affected by the turbulent-hit Singapore Airlines flight.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Singapore Air kasi sinasagot iyong mga expenses. But tayo naman ay nakahanda. Nakahanda tayo na sagutin ang anumang expense. Wala silang gagastusin kahit na isang kusing hanggang sa sila’y makauwi na ligtas sa ating bayan,” said DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac in a Saturday forum.

Cacdac said the DMW was coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers on the condition of the 5 Filipinos.

Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Paredes said that the five Filipinos, who were on board the Singapore Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence, are now safe.

“The good news is they’re out of danger,” Cruz-Paredes said in a GMA News interview.

The envoy said she was able to personally visit the affected Filipinos after the incident.

“Immediately after we were able to trace them, nadalaw ko naman sila sa ospital and doon ko na-confirm na they are out of danger,” she added.

The ambassador said the Filipinos are still being observed in a hospital and no word yet on when they will be discharged.

“Hindi pa sila nasabihan kung kailan puwede lumabas dahil sila ay still under observation pa,” she added.

One passenger died and around 30 passengers were badly injured after a London-to-Singapore flight SQ321 descended 6,000 feet in a matter of three minutes.

The plane made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday.