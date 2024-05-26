Latest NewsNewsNlistPH NewsTFT News

Pia Wurtzbach says Chelsea Manalo ‘deserving winner’ of Miss Universe PH crown

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

Courtesy: Pia Wurtzbach, Chelsea Manalo/IG

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said that newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo deserves the title and she is excited to witness her journey.

“A deserving winner,” Pia wrote.

“We’re excited to witness your journey,” she added.

Chelsea was crowned on Wednesday and will represent the country to the Miss Universe 2024 competition in Mexico.

She will try to bring home the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown which was last won by Catriona Gray in 2018.

Other Miss Philippines title holders include Alexie Brooks for Miss Eco International Philippines 2025, Ahtisa Manalo for Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024, Tarah Valencia of Baguio is Miss Supranational Philippines 2025, and Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga for Miss Charm Philippines 2025.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

flight

DMW ready to assist 5 Filipinos affected by turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

25 seconds ago
Bongbong Marcos

Marcos cites PH tourism recovery after COVID-19

1 hour ago
People drive along Al Wahda Street in Sharjah UAE. Al Wahda Street is the main route connecting Dubai to Sharjah

RTA reduces speed limit on major Sharjah roads

6 hours ago
commercial ship istock

PH sees “all time high” in deployment of seafarers

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button