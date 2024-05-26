Pia Wurtzbach says Chelsea Manalo ‘deserving winner’ of Miss Universe PH crown

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said that newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo deserves the title and she is excited to witness her journey.

“A deserving winner,” Pia wrote.

“We’re excited to witness your journey,” she added.

Chelsea was crowned on Wednesday and will represent the country to the Miss Universe 2024 competition in Mexico.

She will try to bring home the country’s 5th Miss Universe crown which was last won by Catriona Gray in 2018.

Other Miss Philippines title holders include Alexie Brooks for Miss Eco International Philippines 2025, Ahtisa Manalo for Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024, Tarah Valencia of Baguio is Miss Supranational Philippines 2025, and Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga for Miss Charm Philippines 2025.