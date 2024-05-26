Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Panday’, ‘Bakekang’ creator Carlo J. Caparas passes away

Courtesy: Peach Caparas/FB

Veteran director and comic creator Carlo J. Caparas has passed away. He was 80 years old.

Caparas’ daughter, Peach Caparas, shared the news through her Facebook post.

No details were provided on the cause of death of the director.

“Sa kanyang taglay na brilyo mga obra maestrang nobela kaniyang nabuo,” Peach said in a poem and ode to her father.

“Panday, Pieta, Elias Paniki, Bakekang, Totoy Bato ang ilan lamang sa mga ito,” the post added.

Peach ended her post by saying the extent of his father’s influence.

“Dad, you will forever be loved, cherished, and honored…by all of us,” she wrote.

Caparas’ wake will be held on Monday from noon until midnight at the Haven Memorial Chapels and Crematorium in Taguig City.

Caparas will be remembered for his creations including Panday, Totoy Bato, and Bakekang.

He also directed the film “The Vizconde Massacre” in 1993.

Caparas was named National Artist for Visual Arts in 2019.

