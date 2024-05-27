Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BOQ on heightened alert over new COVID-19 variant

The Department of Health has ordered the Bureau of Quarantine to be on alert and implement thorough screening procedures for visitors who come from countries with high numbers of COVID-19 ‘FLiRT’ variant cases.

Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the department placed all BOQ stations and other concerned agencies under “heightened alert” for the FLiRT variants.

The World Health Organization said that the KP.2 and KP.3, more commonly known as “FLiRT,” are currently circulating COVID-19 variants in several countries.

Travelers coming from countries with a high number of new COVID-19 cases are urged to finish the questionnaire on the e-travel app.

“Those who have COVID-19 signs and symptoms were also advised to go on home isolation,” said the DOH.

Despite increasing COVID-19 cases in neighboring Southeast Asian countries, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said he is not recommending any border control measures.

“The general public should take basic health measures such as frequent hand washing, coughing etiquette, avoiding crowded situations, and getting in contact with people with flu-like symptoms,” said Herbosa.

