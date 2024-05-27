EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2024 hosts sashing ceremony

Photo courtesy: Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi/FB

Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2024 – Season 4, presented by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, hosted its sashing ceremony and press conference at the Pearl Pavilion in Abu Dhabi.

The main highlight of the event was the revealing of the candidates who were eager to showcase their talents, intelligence, and cultural pride to the world. Each contestant embodies the values and spirit highlighted by Pageant Director Aldwin Ornopia Guardiana, also known for the moniker “J Lo,” making the competition an inspiring display of Filipino heritage and womanhood.

J Lo shared his message for the welcoming remarks: “She is an overseas Filipina. She is the woman who represents the brilliance, positivity, and beauty of the Filipina who breaks the odds with grace and humility across time and distance.”

“She is the woman who holds her heart captive with love, resilience, and tenacity. She is a woman who is so gentle at heart yet so strong in character,” he added.

Apart from the winning characteristics of an overseas Filipina entering a competition abroad, J Lo emphasized the sacrifices these women endure and the profound motivations behind their efforts.

“She is the woman who sacrifices to be away from home to make that home much better than the way it was when she left it,” he said. “She is love. She is hope. She is freedom. She is an inspiration. She is Mutya ng Kasarinlan,” he added.

The Grand Coronation Night of Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2024 – Season 4 will be held on June 15, 2024, at the National Theater Abu Dhabi.

