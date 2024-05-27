TFT NewsLatest NewsNewsUAE News

RTA Dubai upgrades mobile app with more user-friendly interface

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal32 seconds ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai upgraded its official application “RTA Dubai” to a more user-friendly interface, introducing new updates to make transactions seamless for users.

The new update includes a personalized dashboard where users can easily access essential services. Upon opening the application, users will be able to directly see the dashboard, where they can buy or pay for parking tickets, renew or replace vehicle registrations as well as driver’s licenses, pay fines, recharge Salik, and check or top up the balance for Nol cards.

GOV tbxXQAEec8B

In the RTA Dubai app, users are also encouraged to link their other accounts or documents to access additional RTA services, ensuring a seamless transaction experience.

According to Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA, the upgrade was prompted by previously raised requirements by users of the RTA Dubai application.

“Through the upgraded RTA Application, we are revolutionising the way our customers interact with our services…This upgrade reflects RTA’s dedication to meeting customer needs and our ongoing efforts to provide convenient and efficient transportation solutions,” she said.

Aside from the RTA Dubai application, users may also download S’hail where where they can plan journeys using various modes of transportation, get real-time updates on schedules, book rides, and check fare details.

Read related stories here:

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal32 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

caparas

‘Panday’, ‘Bakekang’ creator Carlo J. Caparas passes away

17 hours ago
Katie WEB 26

Filipino designer shines at International Fashion Runway Dubai 2024

18 hours ago
flight

DMW ready to assist 5 Filipinos affected by turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

21 hours ago
Pia and chelsea

Pia Wurtzbach says Chelsea Manalo ‘deserving winner’ of Miss Universe PH crown

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button