RTA Dubai upgrades mobile app with more user-friendly interface

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai upgraded its official application “RTA Dubai” to a more user-friendly interface, introducing new updates to make transactions seamless for users.

The new update includes a personalized dashboard where users can easily access essential services. Upon opening the application, users will be able to directly see the dashboard, where they can buy or pay for parking tickets, renew or replace vehicle registrations as well as driver’s licenses, pay fines, recharge Salik, and check or top up the balance for Nol cards.

In the RTA Dubai app, users are also encouraged to link their other accounts or documents to access additional RTA services, ensuring a seamless transaction experience.

Dubai’s #RTA has released a new upgraded version of its ‘RTA Dubai App,’ designed to provide users with unparalleled ease of use and streamlined access to all RTA services. This significant upgrade marks a transformative shift towards a one-stop-shop solution, enhancing customer… pic.twitter.com/zXAAzyD0Ku — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 24, 2024

According to Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA, the upgrade was prompted by previously raised requirements by users of the RTA Dubai application.

“Through the upgraded RTA Application, we are revolutionising the way our customers interact with our services…This upgrade reflects RTA’s dedication to meeting customer needs and our ongoing efforts to provide convenient and efficient transportation solutions,” she said.

Aside from the RTA Dubai application, users may also download S’hail where where they can plan journeys using various modes of transportation, get real-time updates on schedules, book rides, and check fare details.

