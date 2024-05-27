Dublin Airport reports 12 injured during turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

Twelve people were injured on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland after the aircraft encountered turbulence. Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely and as scheduled shortly before 1 p.m. (Dublin time), as reported by Dublin Airport on May 26, 2024.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the airport said in a statement released through X (formerly Twitter).

The statement added that eight passengers were taken to the hospital after being assessed for injuries before leaving the plane. However, flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continued as normal.

15.00 update:⁰⁰Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew… pic.twitter.com/6rZjQg5vOb — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 26, 2024

Qatar Airways also confirmed the incident and reassured that the passengers who were injured during the flight are already receiving medical attention.

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority,” stated Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways can confirm that flight QR017 a Boeing B787-9 from Doha to Dublin has landed safely. A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) May 26, 2024

This news comes a week after Singapore Airlines (SIA) reported severe turbulence that resulted in casualties, prompting the airline to tighten seatbelt rules on its flights to mitigate risks and ensure passenger safety. SIA announced that it will stop serving hot drinks and meals when the seatbelt sign is on as part of a new, more cautious approach to turbulence.