NewsGlobalLatest NewsTFT News

Dublin Airport reports 12 injured during turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal33 mins ago

Twelve people were injured on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland after the aircraft encountered turbulence. Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely and as scheduled shortly before 1 p.m. (Dublin time), as reported by Dublin Airport on May 26, 2024.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the airport said in a statement released through X (formerly Twitter).

The statement added that eight passengers were taken to the hospital after being assessed for injuries before leaving the plane. However, flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continued as normal.

Qatar Airways also confirmed the incident and reassured that the passengers who were injured during the flight are already receiving medical attention.

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority,” stated Qatar Airways.

This news comes a week after Singapore Airlines (SIA) reported severe turbulence that resulted in casualties, prompting the airline to tighten seatbelt rules on its flights to mitigate risks and ensure passenger safety. SIA announced that it will stop serving hot drinks and meals when the seatbelt sign is on as part of a new, more cautious approach to turbulence.

 

 

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal33 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 27

RTA Dubai upgrades mobile app with more user-friendly interface

2 hours ago
caparas

‘Panday’, ‘Bakekang’ creator Carlo J. Caparas passes away

19 hours ago
Katie WEB 26

Filipino designer shines at International Fashion Runway Dubai 2024

19 hours ago
flight

DMW ready to assist 5 Filipinos affected by turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

23 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button